When a 58-year-old thinks she knows enough about being old to give advice, don’t you want to help her understand how much she has yet to learn?
When walkers and runners and hikers go by in the bright sun wearing very little, don’t you want to stop them and ask what sunscreen they are using or whether they know anything at all about sun damage?
I’m due this month to see a dermatologist for an annual all over check. Have had two spots surgically removed. Knew two who finally had to even wear full gloves if outside at all. One more dearly loved has stage 4 melanoma. Uncle died of melanoma—he was a farmer who didn’t bother with a few freckles.
Why aren’t people listening? These precautions are easier than trying to solve or fix melanoma or remedy any of our other politicized troubles.
When old men and women decide to go back to keeping women controlled, sick, barefoot and pregnant, don’t you want to join me in wishing at least a badly broken leg for each so that they can experience remarkable change to their own bodies and some semblance of recovery for all the rest of their lives? Ask me if you want to hear about surviving Texas medicine long ago.
If you know that body modifications exist in all cultures and if you have pierced ears or shaved underarms, and you realize you are part of body modification, are there still some modifications you would like to avoid?
Those tongue piercings that beat the dickens out of your teeth according to the dentist? Dental work costs a lot and good teeth are key to good health.
That nostril ring or piercing? Just ask and I’ll tell you about the 100 sinus/ear infections and ruptured ear drums that naturally led the snot to my upper lip without the need for help from a nostril modification.
Others are welcome to like them and in other cultures they may be seen as beautiful, but for me? Not so much.
That urge to return to days of commercials in television shows or streaming? I miss doing all the dishes, cooking, laundry, housework that was possible during those commercial breaks. Had to change old habits.
Does anyone else feel the urge to return to those days when children and young people were protected from at least some of the horrors of the world? When I heard this phrase, “Little pitchers have big ears.” I knew I would be sent from the room so grown-ups could talk or watch the news.
I did have an urge to help the kid in the white convertible driving way too fast among the wildlife along the river. Don’t know how, though. Some of the very young with snazzy cars are convinced they know and old folks don’t. There is time to allow the gander, goose, and goslings to cross the road. Really, there is.
And I had the urge to answer the man who had turned his dog loose to sniff the bottoms of all the walkers “just to get to know us.” I wanted to say something like “Great! I’m free tomorrow for lunch or from 2-4 and that’s when I will come by to get to know your dog. Won’t that be wonderful? Which works best for you and your dog?”
So many more urges in this frightening time but for now I’m hanging on and resisting the urges. Taking a look at the shirt I had made at the recommendation of my brother helps keep me aware I am not in charge of the world.