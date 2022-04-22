The Waverly-Shell Rock track and field team took to the track on Tuesday April 19 at the Yurska Relays hosted by Waterloo East and held at Central Middle School. This was a monumental meet for one W-SR sprinter, junior Asa Newsom. After the football season, Newsom had surgery on his ACL and was unable to play in any games during the winter season. Newsom made quite a splash in his first meet, placing first in the 200 meter sprint with a time of 23.51 seconds beating out W-SR's Ryan Folkerts who had a time of 23.56 seconds.
Newsom and Folkerts were not the only Go-Hawks with a good meet on Tuesday, Nick Kapford won the boys 800 meter run with a time of 2:02:69 beating Dubuque Senior Ty Printy by over 6 seconds. Sam Rose and Jake Walker, both juniors, also broke some personal records of their own. Walker placed first in the shot put with a throw that went over 51 feet. He beat out Waterloo East's Kjuan Owens by over 4 feet.
Rose finished the meet with two top-5 finishes in the long jump and 100 meter high hurdles. A third place in the long jump for Rose was a result of a jump that covered 20 feet and 5 inches. In the 100 meter high hurdles, Rose placed fourth with a time of 16.32, only a second slower than the winner, Kale Hobart from Mason City.
The W-SR 4x200 team also placed in the top five with a time 1 minute and 39 seconds. The team of Austin Carter, Jameson Toma, Carson Reznicek and Nolan Foster finished behind Cedar Falls, Mason City, Dubuque Senior and Waterloo West, who won with a time of 1 minute and 32 seconds.
The Go-Hawks track and field team will be in action next Dike-New Hartford Triangular hosted by D-NH Monday April 25 at 5 p.m.