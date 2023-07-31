The 2023 Bremer County Fair finished its grandstand lineup with the Wright Rodeo Saturday night.
Winning results were as follows: bare back riding, Tanner Phillips with 76 points; saddle bronc riding, Jett Williams with 76 points; calf roping, Austin Harvey with 11.8 seconds; over 40, Bill Riley with 15.1 seconds; steer wrestling, Logan Lauderman, 5.0 seconds; breakaway, Brooke Bindle with 2.4 seconds; team roping, Marty Baker and Rich Baker, 7.2 seconds; and barrels, Stephanie McCready, 13.616 seconds.
SEE MORE PHOTOS ON PAGE 3.