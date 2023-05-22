The past three days have been nearly perfect.
From the weather, to the track and field state championships and getting to chop it up with my peers for three straight days.
This was my second track and field state championship and I was much more prepared than a season ago. Anyone that knows about the weather for the state meet, it can be as unpredictable as the results.
This year was different.
The hottest day was only around 80 degrees and I was able to wear a sweatshirt for most of the three days. Sunscreen was a must and compared to last year, I aced it.
Over 40,000 people attended what some call the best state track and field meet in the country over the three beautiful days and they saw some amazing things.
From state meet records being shattered, to underdogs making the podium, these past few days were filled with excitement and joy.
While not every team can get on the podium, that’s not always a goal for some teams.
I watched teams be ecstatic for a fifth place finish and a school record time. I also saw some tears from relay teams that ran together for the final time in their careers.
I also saw Kadence Huck nearly bring Nashua-Plainfield their second straight team title basically on her own.
Huck won two state titles in the 400-meter run and the 800. She was also second in the 1500. Those results plus the distance medley relay team finishing in the top five allowed the Huskies to finish in second place.
It was also a bittersweet final days of the track and field season for me. This year was my first full school year and I was able to make some great relationships with the area seniors.
Seeing them for the final time in their respective uniforms was a tough moment for me. They will be a group of athletes that I cover that will stay with me throughout my career. They helped me grow as a sports reporter whether they know it or not. Good luck to you seniors.
I also saw underclassmen make their mark in school history and also set themselves up for the following season. Denver’s Jillian Clayton is one that comes to mind. She was a key member of the 4x100 championship team and also the 4x200 team.
Track and field is a sport that I will never fully understand, but I will always respect the athletes that make the state meet so special.