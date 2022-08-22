My first fall sports coverage was postponed by nearly four hours last Friday.
It was supposed to start with a scrimmage between Waverly-Shell Rock and Denver. The time was moved three times throughout the days on Thursday and Friday and both teams were ready to go at 6 p.m. on Friday.
After there was lightning in the area, the scrimmage was postponed until the following morning at 7 a.m. While that was going on, the Janesville football game was pushed back to a 7:30 p.m. start time.
When I showed up to the field, the game was ready to start when a strong storm cell moved through the area that brought lightning.
This moved the game back another half hour. Then the rain came.
It came down hard and fast and the game was in question but rescheduling the game was nearly impossible. So it was pushed back, again.
By the time 9 p.m. rolled around, the rain had stopped and the teams took the field to start their seasons.
It was the first time I was on the sideline outside of being a player. It was a great experience to be so close to the players, field and coaches.
I was able to hear the hits, the communication between both teams and the adjustments that were being made.
Being able to hear the game within the game is something I am looking forward to this fall season. Not just on the football field, but in the gyms and on the cross country tracks.