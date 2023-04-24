The Drake Relays could be the biggest event of the year for the area high school track and field athletes.
The mega meet that is comprised of athletes ranging from professionals all the way down to high school is set and ready to go starting on Thursday and there will be quite a few area athletes competing.
I talked about Nashua-Plainfield’s Kadence Huck a little bit last week, but she has some skill to do something special. She qualified for three different events at the Drake Relays in the 400-meter dash, the 800 and the 1500. Three events as a sophomore? I tip my hat towards you, Kadence.
Wapsie Valley has a nice history of some fast relay times and they will be sending two of their relay teams down to Des Moines.
My colleague, Gidal Kaiser, wrote a nice article about the girls 4x100 team. They beat the “Blue Standard” by just one-hundreth of a second and they also broke the school record that previously stood at 51.31 and is now 50.99. They have the chemistry and the speed to do something special down in Des Moines.
The Warriors will also be sending the boys 4x400 team and they have been near the front of the pack in nearly every meet they have been in this season.
Waverly-Shell Rock and Denver will be sending one each in the 110 hurdles in Asa Newsom and Kasey Wirtjes. Wirtjes beat the “Blue Standard” time in style, winning the event while also breaking the school record. He did this in sub-optimal conditions: cold, windy and some mist.
Newsom has been a rocket out of the blocks all season and he smashed the qualifying time. It turns out, Division I football athletes, also good at just about everything they do.
W-SR’s Jake Walker has been working his butt off in the shot put and it has been paying dividends. He broke his personal record in the shot put in the past couple of weeks and will be competing in Des Moines, hopefully placing well.
The Drake Relays are always special to qualify, but this group of area athletes has the opportunity to not only compete, but compete to win.