The area is packed with talent that has cemented themselves at or near the top of multiple statistical categories in the state.
Nashua-Plainfield’s Bo Harrington has been a scoring machine, coming into the week ranked second in total points scored with 397 and Harrington averages an outstanding 24.8 points per game.
While Harrington has the points per game locked down, Wapsie Valley’s Mason Harter and Tripoli’s Oakley Semelroth have been duking it out at the top of the rebounding category.
The duo has traded the top spot in the state across all classes, but Harter currently holds the top spot with 17.6 boards per game and Semelroth is barely behind with 17.2.
Behind the arc, Denver’s Clayton Liddle has been tearing it up, sinking 56 deep balls to come into the week at the number three spot in the state.
Waverly-Shell Rock’s Clay Draper is one of the best shooters in the state, coming in at number three in effective field goal percentage with an eFG% of 76.8.
The craziest stat that I came across while looking at the state leaders was how well the W-SR boys team has been shooting it behind the arc. They are in the top-five in both three-point makes and percentage, an unlikely combo.
The Go-Hawks are fourth in field goal percentage at 41.1% and second in makes with 157, just two behind the leader. W-SR also averages 11.2 three’s made per game.
Denver has also been shooting it well, sinking 147 three’s as a team.
On the girls side, Sumner-Fredericksburg’s Isabelle Elliott has been ripping down an absurd amount of rebounds. Elliott brings down an average of 15.3 rebounds per game, good for fourth in the state, while also averaging 20 points per game.
To me, that is one of the most impressive stat lines in the area. I couldn’t imagine finishing a game with 20 and 15. Elliott does it almost nightly!
These are just the athletes that have made their way into the top five for the state and believe me, there are a whole lot more gamers in the area than the top five shows.