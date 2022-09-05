With Janesville starting an update of their outdoor facilities, it got me thinking about the quality of facilities that the area has.
Starting with Waverly-Shell Rock, they have a privilege that not many schools their size have; they have a college just a few blocks down the road. The Go-Hawks play baseball at the college for their home games.
The cross country and tennis teams are also benefactors of the close relationship with the college. The cross country team hosts their annual Dick Pollitt Invitational at Wartburg’s Max Championship Cross Country Course.
The tennis team, when they host their annual match or districts, they will use the college’s courts to help spread things out over multiple courts.
The new athletic performance weight lifting center that was built near the school has helped develop the athletes to become the best that they can be.
The fields are also immaculately kept to be one of the best in the area.
Denver just got finished remodeling their school, which included a new football practice field near the school.
The Denver Athletic Complex is host to two soccer fields, a football field, baseball and softball fields.
The unique thing about the Cyclone’s football field is that the press box is within the school and it overhangs the stadium.
The indoor facilities are just as good, if not better than outside. There are two gyms within the school and above is an indoor track that the community can use if there are no events happening.
While Janesville may be a smaller school in the area, it gives off the vibe of small town Midwest. They have seen success with their football and volleyball teams among others.
The new batting cages that are being installed in Janesville only improve the impressive facilities in the area.