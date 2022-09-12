I’m going to take a quote from Deion Sanders to start this week’s column: “If you look good, you feel good. If you feel good, you play good. If you play good, they pay good.”
Sanders revolutionized looking good while playing the respective sport. Waverly-Shell Rock football has three uniforms that they can interchange throughout the year. All gold, all black and all white.
The Go-Hawks debuted their all black uniforms this last Friday, and coming from a school that only had black and white jersey options, I appreciate the all black look. It is a sleek and classic look that works well with almost every color.
Janesville also boasts an all black option for their home games that looks sleek with their yellow Wildcat logo.
Denver football has all maroon jerseys for their home games with a yellow accent that makes the logo and numbers pop.
Dating back to when I was an athlete, looking good on the field was a priority for some athletes. I played with two arm and leg sleeves as well as a headband when I was playing basketball in high school.
On the football field, athletes can wear leggings on one or both legs as well as an arm sleeve on their non-dominant arm to pair with gloves or a clean pair of cleats. The use of backplates has emerged as a vital piece of the uniform for some players as well.
On the volleyball court, a lot of the teams in the area have matching shoes that compliment their uniforms. Janesville sports a brightly colored pair of Nike volleyball shoes that everyone on the team wears. W-SR’s volleyball team wears all white Nike shoes that compliment the white or black uniforms that they wear.
It is a drip or drown world out there and the local athletes are for sure on the drip side of that.