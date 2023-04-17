Well, after a week of gorgeous April weather, we are back to the typical Iowa spring.
Wind. Snow. Rain. More wind.
Last week offered a great look at what the area sports teams will look like when the season finally hits some consistent good weather.
The Waverly-Shell Rock girls soccer team seems to be back and just as good as the previous years. Going against Cedar Falls this past week, they looked just as dominant as last year after losing two of their top goal scorers to graduation.
The offense was moving, making the correct pass and converting on a high number of their offensive chances. Once the offense cleans up a few small things, they will be a very difficult out and should contend for another state title come June.
On the track, the W-SR boys team looks very dominant as well. It’s no doubt that the athletes that make up that team are high quality and can post good times.
This past week at West Delaware, the Go-Hawks were able to take home first place after a truly dominant showing. They took first place in more than a handful of events and cracked the top-three in a handful of others.
The underclassmen on the team have proven themselves as genuine contributors and they will be battling for state spots when the time comes.
Let me tell you, these Denver soccer teams, both boys and girls, are world beaters.
The girls team travelled to Mason City last week and came away with the win over a much bigger team (I know bigger schools doesn’t necessarily mean better, but it’s hard not to think that). They brought back their entire roster for this season and they are showing that the chemistry is a key point in making a run at the state tournament this season.
On the boys side, they have made strides this season that maybe no one outside of the program thought they could. They marched their way into Hudson (the number three team in the state) and won, in what I can gather, was an exciting game that the outcome wasn’t really going either way until the final minutes.
Could this be a sleeper team that makes a deep run in the postseason? The signs are really pointing that way. I know and understand that a lot can happen in a month. Injuries (knock on wood that that doesn’t happen), peaking at the wrong time, other teams getting red hot, etc. but this is going to be an exciting team to cover and watch unfold throughout the season.
As for the other towns, Nashua-Plainfield’s Kadence Huck qualified for the Drake Relays this past weekend in the 400, the same event that she won the state title in this past season as a freshman. Huck has the speed to do great things in the mid-distance events and has age on her side to make great strides.