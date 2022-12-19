It was eight mats of madness.
Updated: December 19, 2022 @ 10:32 pm
It was eight mats of madness.
First of all, I would like to apologize for the overwhelming amount of wrestling stories in the sports section today, but the Battle of Waterloo was just that good with the area teams competing.
My coverage started at Friday’s morning session with the Waverly-Shell Rock girls wrestling team competing. Coming from Minnesota where wrestling is a big deal, but not as big as Iowa, there were a few girl wrestlers but no where near the level that Iowa does it. The level of talent on the girls side of wrestling is crazy to see as well as the support that the fans, coaches and athletes give to it.
The lady Go-Hawks dominated on its way to a perfect 3-0 record and seeing the team’s support was my favorite part of the whole thing.
During the gaps between when the girls were wrestling, I had a chance to check out the other seven mats that had matches going on. I saw area teams dominate, I also saw the number one pound-for-pound wrestler in the nation compete and the gap between him and the people he was wrestling was very large.
Day two was my first opportunity to see the W-SR boys wrestling team compete in person. I had always heard about the high level of wrestling that comes out of the school, but seeing it in person was a completely different thing.
I watched McCrae Hagarty completely dismantle the previous 1A state champion at 220 lbs when Hagarty normally wrestles at 195 lbs. I watched Ryder Block toy with his opponent on the way to a tech fall win and I watched Jake Walker toss his heavyweight opponent.
Overall, this was my first big wrestling tournament experience and outside of both W-SR teams falling just short, it couldn’t have gone better. I am excited to make it down to the state tournament later in the season to see the chaos that that brings.
Sports Editor
