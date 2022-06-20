The treatment of umpires recently has started to take its toll on those that help the athletes play the game that they love.
Hearing horror stories from across the state and the country helped me realize how difficult of a job it truly is to be an umpire. I have seen videos of umpires walking out of games due to the constant yelling and harassment from the spectators.
Luckily, I haven’t witnessed anything of that nature during my time covering baseball and softball in the area but I have heard comments of displeasure.
The umpire shortage has caused many games to be postponed or even cancelled. The baseball/softball season is short enough as it is, just a couple of months, that trying to make up a game during the jam packed season is nearly impossible. In the last 10 years the number of refs in Iowa has dropped from 5,000 to 3,800 across all sports, according to a June 19 article on weareiowa.com.
Watching from the sidelines and having no impact on the game can be a difficult challenge but it is not impossible. Umpires are people too. They will make mistakes but hey, that’s the game.
Calling balls and strikes isn’t the easiest of jobs out there. Having done it myself (granted it was little league), the decision has to be quick and with authority. Perfect umpires are extremely rare.
Even if you look at the MLB, they make mistakes and the highest rated home-plate umpire has around a 96% accuracy when calling balls and strikes. 96% at the highest level of the game.
Thinking back to my younger days as a catcher in high school, one memory sticks out when I think about how umpires are treated.
It was a junior varsity game where the pitcher was having some troubles finding the strike zone. It wasn’t much but it was definitely a ball. There were parents screaming and cussing towards the umpire and I just turned to him and said, “These are balls. I have no idea what they are so upset about.”
The sad thing is, it isn’t just an issue with baseball and softball, it extends to all sports.
Recently, the referees at the state soccer tournament in Des Moines came under fire from the direction of the spectators due to the calls they were making. The multiple incidents gave way to multiple news stations talking about the actions of the fans.
In a news piece from KCCI Des Moines, IHSAA Assistant Director Todd Tharp talked about how difficult it is to find refs these days.
“If we don’t have baseball umpires, we don’t have soccer officials, we don’t have basketball officials, then these kids that have these four years here in high school aren’t going to have an opportunity to do what they’re so gifted and talented at doing,” Tharp said. “I’m getting off work to go work a game at 4 o’clock or 5 o’clock and I’m being belittled, I’m being cursed, I’m being yelled at throughout.”
To wrap this up, just be kind to the umpires and refs. They make participation for all kids possible.