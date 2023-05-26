During the Tiger Woods boom in the early 2000s, the number of golfers across America rose dramatically.
Now, with social media and the COVID-19 pandemic, golf is back to its booming numbers, and passing that, during the current season.
I picked up golf my sophomore year of high school after I experienced burnout from baseball. My friends were doing it, it was fun and I don’t regret it at all.
These days, there are a million golf TikTokers, YouTubers and influencers.
From GoodGood to BobDoesSports and BustaJack Golf, golfing on YouTube has brought in a younger crowd to the game that millions of people love.
Looking locally, this season the Waverly-Shell Rock boys team had over 40 members on the squad.
Every team, boy and girl, from the area has seen an uptick in their numbers recently and it is fantastic for the game.
There are tons of amazing golf courses in the area from the two beautiful courses in Waverly, to Cedar Falls and Waterloo with their top-notch facilities. This means that golf is accessible to the average person that wants to get out and do it.
What do I say to anyone even thinking about it?
Go. Go golfing with your friends. Make new friends on the course and don’t be worried about if you’re good or not. We’ve all been in that position where we are improving our game or just testing it our for the first time.
Golf can also be great exercise and a way to stay busy during the summer for those either in college or high school.
If you walk a golf course, the distance you can walk is around three miles, but it could be longer depending on the length of the course.
Golf isn’t just about exercise or hanging out with friends for a few hours chopping it up.
It’s the closest game that we have to life.
It’s full of great shots with bad results, or bad shots with good results. On the course, you have to be a goldfish. Short memory and the next shot is the most important one, and as Arnold Palmer said, “Golf is a game of inches and the most important are the six between your ears.” As I’ve grown up, I’ve realized how true that actually is, not only to my game, but in life.
I’ll leave all you golfers reading this with a tip to shave off five strokes from your game.
An eraser.