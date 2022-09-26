With most of the area hosting their homecoming activities this week, it got me thinking about how special homecoming is for both the students and the community.
Homecoming is a time for students to celebrate their school and town spirit. It is also a time for alumni to come back home for a few days to see former classmates and friends.
The week usually starts with a powderpuff football game, ironman volleyball or sometimes both. Waverly-Shell Rock has created a unique tradition by playing a kickball tournament between the classes and the teachers.
Throughout the week there are dress-up days that allows the students and teachers to let loose for a week and take a small break at the beginning of the school year.
While in high school, I never took part in the festivities and I regret not making those memories throughout my time in school. I didn’t go and throw toilet paper on my friend’s trees or dress up at all.
The week is capped off with the football game and dance. The football games are always fun to be at and the attendance is wonderful. At Denver and W-SR this week, the weather didn’t play a factor in attendance as both stadiums were packed.
The student sections were enthusiastic and invested within the game throughout the entire time. Winning the homecoming game is the icing on the cake for the week but the real show is the dance that comes on Saturday night.
It is normally the first school dance of the year and the students get dressed up and go dance the night away with their friends.
Homecoming provides endless opportunities for making memories and I hope that everyone this past week took advantage of it.