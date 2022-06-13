Through the Lens: Iowa's unique tradition

Out of the 48 states that offer high school baseball, Iowa is the only one that plays it during the summer time.
When I first heard about this back when I was younger, I thought that it was odd. Now that I have covered it first hand, the thought of being able to play four sports really appeals to me.
While covering baseball over the past couple of weeks, a few things have caught my eye.
Most spectators can hear the opposing fans either yelling at someone or cheering but I usually stand in the opposing fan section to get some pictures of the batters. Getting to hear what they think about the home teams and the side comments, good and bad, has opened my eyes to what other people think about our towns.
Iowa and Minnesota aren’t too different when it comes to how the players act in the dugouts. There's the occasional cheering when something good happens, but there is something else as well.
The mind games between the opposing bench and the pitcher on the mound are always fun to watch. Will the pitcher allow them to get into his head? Or will he rise above it and block it out?
I have seen freshman pitchers that I thought we going to fold under the pressure of runners on base and cheering from the opposing dugout, rise above and get out of the jam. I have also seen the opposite. A seasoned senior pitcher fold under that very same pressure.
Baseball is a funny sport in that you can dominate a team in the first game of a double-header, but just a few minutes later, get 10-run ruled by the third inning. I believe this is why baseball could be the greatest high school sport.