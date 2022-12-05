Last week saw the kick off of Iowa’s 2022-2023 basketball season.
And was it a doozy. I saw multiple comebacks fall just short, I saw outstanding shooting from the perimeter and I also saw one other thing that I’ve never seen in high school: A shot clock.
Iowa has implemented a 35-second shot clock to the game this season in hopes of speeding the game up and discouraging just sitting on the ball.
Throughout just the few games that I have seen this year, there have only been one or two instances of teams running out the shot clock while running its offense. While 35 seconds may seem like a short time, it seems like an eternity on the basketball court. In high school, the offense has 10 seconds to cross half court, but many teams don’t take that long and have 30 seconds to run its offense.
While in high school, my team was beating one of the best teams in the state, but we went on to lose because there was no shot clock and they sat on the ball.
I think that a shot clock in Iowa, or any state for that matter, is a step in the right direction for speeding up the game and forcing teams to run an offense. Do I think that it needs to be 35 seconds? No, I honestly don’t. It is tricky to figure out how much time is optimal because college shot clocks are 30 seconds and the pros are 24 seconds.
When it boils down to how much time should be on the clock, I believe that 30 seconds is the best time for a high school shot clock.