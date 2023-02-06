I’m about to say something that I never thought I would. I enjoy watching wrestling.
Coming into this job at the Waverly Newspapers I knew the high standard of the wrestling in the surrounding communities and it honestly scared me a little bit.
With a Digital Only subscription, you'll receive unlimited access to our website and e-edition. Our digital products are available 24/7 and are accessible anywhere, anytime.
If you have any questions or need further assistance, please call our customer service team at 319-352-3334 or email legals@waverlynewspapers.com.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|Day Pass
|$1.99
|for 1 day
|1 Month
|$6.99
|for 31 days
|3 Months
|$20.00
|for 90 days
|6 Months
|$40.00
|for 180 days
|1 Year
|$69.00
|for 365 days
As a current print subscriber, you receive 24/7 access to our website and online e-edition at no additional charge. All you have to do is activate your access. To activate digital access, you will need your account number. You can find your account number on any recent subscription notice or bill.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
I’m about to say something that I never thought I would. I enjoy watching wrestling.
Coming into this job at the Waverly Newspapers I knew the high standard of the wrestling in the surrounding communities and it honestly scared me a little bit.
In high school, I had only been a part of the basketball team and our wrestling team wasn’t the greatest so I didn’t pay attention to it all that much.
My views on wrestling changed drastically throughout the season and the state tournaments left me wanting more. I was able to make it down to Coralville on Friday for the conclusion of the girls wrestling season and boy was it an introduction for me.
I got to see what wrestling was truly about. From my untrained eye, wrestling seems to be a sport of willpower and mental fortitude. It truly seems to be the sport that can translate to all other sports.
Watching the excitement in the girls faces, especially Waverly-Shell Rock’s Kiara Djoumessi, after winning the state title was something that I won’t forget. I still get chills watching Kiara’s match back and seeing her highlight the Go-Hawk on the front of her singlet to show that’s who she is. A Go-Hawk.
On Saturday, I had no idea what to expect with the state duals and just like the girls, I wasn’t disappointed.
Nashua-Plainfield’s Al Frost got me ready to jump on the mat and wrestle just by the way he spoke to his team before a match. During the match, he is jumping around and hyping his wrestlers up. That is a guy that knows how to motivate people.
For the Go-Hawks, I had no idea what to expect. They were ranked third or fourth all season and I had heard that the other teams were more balanced throughout their lineups than W-SR was.
They proved all the rankings wrong.
The team came together for a singular goal and got it done. After the championship was over with, a speaker that seemingly came out of nowhere, started to play Britney Spears’ “Oops I did it again”.
Did it again they did.
Three straight dual team titles for the Go-Hawks and it completely overshadowed any other achievement that may have happened on Saturday.
I can safely say, wrestling state tournaments are now my favorite thing to cover. Without a doubt.
Sports Editor
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Overcast. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 31F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph.
Overcast. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 31F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph.
Some clouds in the morning will give way to mainly sunny skies for the afternoon. High near 35F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph.