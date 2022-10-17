Two of Waverly-Shell Rock’s top-athletes in their respective sports committed to their college of choice this past week.
McCrae Hagarty and Dylan Stockdale both announced via Twitter that they will be attending Iowa State University and Central College, respectively, for wrestling and baseball.
Hagarty is a two-time state champion in wrestling and will look to make it three this upcoming winter season. Stockdale is one of the utility players for the Go-Hawk baseball team that was very consistent this past summer.
I was recruited very lightly in high school to come and bowl on the inaugural bowling team at Wartburg College. I am sure that Hagarty and Stockdale’s recruitments were very different than mine just due to the high level of play that both of them perform at.
My biggest question as the fall sports season wraps up is, where will Asa Newsom go? I believe that it is a question in everyone’s mind as we get closer to National Signing Day and the final pitches to Newsom heat up. Newsom’s final schools are projected to be Iowa, Stanford and Minnesota. Coming from Minnesota, it would be awesome to see someone that I covered go and put on the maroon and gold of the Gophers and bring Minnesota back to national prominence.
Most people in the area would love to see Newsom play for the hometown Hawkeyes and I believe that may be the case, but Newsom is playing it close to the chest and has not given any hints about where he might go.
It will be exciting as the seasons come to a close to see where the outstanding area athletes will play next and dissect their decisions.