Playing multiple sports isn’t that uncommon throughout the area.
But what is uncommon is local kids not only playing multiple sports in the same season, amd excelling at both of them.
The first name that comes to mind is Waverly-Shell Rock’s Keiri Holmquist. She is a member of both the track and field team as well as the undefeated girls soccer team.
Being track conditioned no doubt helps her out with preparing in soccer and she has done both things well this season.
Holmquist ran on Friday in Grundy Center and helped lead the Go-Hawks to a dominant win by over 44 points. In the sprint medley relay, she ran the third leg and the team was able to take first place.
The quick turnaround for Holmquist was capped off with an electric two games on Saturday against Indianola and Dallas Center-Grimes. She had one goal and one assist against Indianola and played some strong defense against DC-G in the second game.
Holmquist isn’t the only one playing double on the soccer team as Katelyn Eggena has thrown, pun intended, her hat in during the field events. Eggena has been a stone wall for the Go-Hawks so far this season as she hasn’t allowed a single goal throughout the first nine games of the season.
Eggena has also been racking up the wins in the discus this season as well. In Grundy Center on Friday, she won with a throw of 97-08 in the discus and she placed second in the shot put with a throw of 35-10.
Mia Englin has also joined her two teammates in playing both soccer and running track. On the pitch, she has two goals and one assist. She has also helped the track and field team get quite a few wins this season as well.
On the boys side, I’m not sure of anyone playing multiple sports within the same season off the top of my head, but I know that there are plenty of people that see the overlap of track and baseball.
With May 1 officially starting the baseball season, W-SR’s Sam Roose will be sometimes double dipping. The first instance that I can think of this was last season.
Roose had to practice for the 110-meter hurdles because he qualified for the state meet, then he had to drive down to Center Point to play against the Stormin' Pointers starting at second base. What a day that must have been!
During my time in high school, I double dipped during the fall with football and bowling (bowling isn’t sanctioned in Minnesota so the competitions were on Saturday). That wasn’t too difficult for me, but one of those sports was low impact on my body and mind.
I couldn’t imagine doing both at the level that these athletes are doing it at, so my hat has been tipped to you.