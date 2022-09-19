The North Iowa Cedar League, which includes Denver, Sumner-Fredericksburg and Wapsie Valley, may have the best volleyball conference in the state.
The conference features six teams ranked in the top-15, including the top team in the state, Dike-New Hartford. Earlier in the season, D-NH was ranked in the top-10 for the best volleyball teams in the nation.
Denver recently travelled to Dike to play the Wolverines and were outmatched in the three set game, getting swept 3-0. Denver has a great team that has a high probability of making a run at the state title but they will have to overcome the roadblock of D-NH at some point in the playoffs.
Last season, the Wolverines ended Denver’s season in the semifinals, and the season prior they faced off in the state title game with D-NH taking home the hardware.
Wapsie Valley has showed this season that they are also a state title hungry team, coming into this week with a 26-2 record, with their losses coming against Waverly-Shell Rock and D-NH.
Sumner-Frederickburg has not slowed down despite bringing in a whole new coaching staff. The Cougars come into this week ranked ninth, right behind Wapsie Valley, with a 16-5 record.
As the season draws to a close in the next few weeks, the race for the top spot in the conference, and the state, will be up for grabs and there will be some great volleyball played.