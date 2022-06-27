Through the Lens: Oh how things have changed

Although my time in high school sports was just four years ago, things have changed drastically since then.
Fundamentally, things are pretty much the same. A pitcher tries to get the batter out. The way that they get them out is what has changed.
Having gone to about a dozen or so baseball and softball games this summer, there are a couple things that are consistent in nearly every one.
Coaches are calling the pitches for the catcher now. Players have wristbands with number coordinated plays on them.
Now without trying to sound like I haven’t played baseball in 30 years, I am going to say this.
Back in my day it was just odd to have the coaches calling out numbers for plays and having the pitching coach call out pitches for the catcher to relay to the pitcher.
Yes, I am sure that it offers some helpfulness here and there but when I was playing I called every pitch and every play for the infield.
I believe that there are benefits to having the catcher call plays for the infield and being able to call the game from behind the plate.
From personal experience, I think that it allows the catcher to understand the game better because they have to know what to do in each situation.
As I said before, I believe that there are benefits to this strategy. It could help a young catcher who hasn’t played varsity ball yet to help him transition and learn the different situations that can happen.
On the numbered play front, I understand it completely. It can help out runners so they don’t mix up signs from the third base coach. A wristband that tells the runner exactly what to do can help out a runner immensely.
Back in 2015 (the last time I played organized baseball) there was only one team that called out numbers/plays from the dugout and third base coach position. That team has only lost a handful of games in the past two years and have gone to the state tournament the last two years.
Overall, I am not a fan of the changes that have happened in the seven years since I last played baseball. I believe that it takes away a part of the game that holds very valuable lessons to the players.