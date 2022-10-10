Column photo

With Denver’s big win over Dike-New Hartford on Friday, it has me very excited about the upcoming playoffs for the area teams.

Waverly-Shell Rock is rolling and it doesn’t seem to be slowing down at all. The Go-Hawks have outscored its opponents 297-38 throughout the season. W-SR ended last season in the semifinals and it seems that coach Mark Hubbard has the team set on winning the state championship this season.