With Denver’s big win over Dike-New Hartford on Friday, it has me very excited about the upcoming playoffs for the area teams.
Waverly-Shell Rock is rolling and it doesn’t seem to be slowing down at all. The Go-Hawks have outscored its opponents 297-38 throughout the season. W-SR ended last season in the semifinals and it seems that coach Mark Hubbard has the team set on winning the state championship this season.
Denver has been rolling the last three weeks, outscoring its opponents 142-26 after dropping two straight games. After the Cyclones lost to Sumner-Fredericksburg and Aplington-Parkersburg this season, it seemed that the Cyclones had lost their way, but the recent wins have proved me wrong, and I am happy about that.
The Wildcats from Janesville have fallen out of playoff contention with its 1-7 record on the season. Janesville will be scary in the coming years with all the experience the younger players are gaining. The team will be returning up to 20 players next year that now have valuable varsity experience.
The Iowa football playoffs are different than Minnesota and I am not sure how I feel about it. In Minnesota, every team makes it to the playoffs and the teams play in a section tournament before the section champions make it to the state tournament.
The playoffs separate the contenders from the pretenders and I believe that the area football teams that will make the playoffs have a real shot at going very far in the postseason this year.