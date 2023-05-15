Playoffs? You want to talk about playoffs? You kidding me?
Jim Mora was talking about his team not making it in the playoffs during that fateful press conference in 2001, but I am here to talk about the area teams in the playoffs.
We are plum full of area teams making the push to the state playoffs and some that already see their name amongst the competitors.
Every school in Bremer County will be down at Drake University this week. Whether the schools only have one event or 15, those athletes have something to be proud of. To be one of the final 24 people in any given event is an accomplishment in and of itself.
Soccer playoffs are slowly turning into one of my favorite things to watch. The intensity jumps up another step. It reminds me of the National Hockey League playoffs. Energy levels get saved for the big moments and that’s when you see teams hit their peaks.
Two area teams have a real good shot at making it to the state tournament at the end of the season in the Waverly-Shell Rock and Denver girls soccer teams.
W-SR dropped their first match of the year to end the regular season against a tough opponent in Norwalk. The Go-Hawks have only won their series by a combined 2-0 in two games prior. But I like to say, if you’re going to lose a game, it better be in the regular season.
The Cyclones girls soccer team has only lost one game heading into the playoffs and that was against W-SR. They are big, fast and hold the experience that could lead them to Cownie Soccer Complex.
On the tennis courts, the W-SR boys tennis team is looking strong. With a strong lineup from one to six, weak spots are hard to find. They advanced to the sub-state finals with two easy wins on Friday against South Tama and Union. With a doubles team already in the state tournament, they are ready for the moment.
During my high school career, I never made it to the state tournament. Four years, three good tries and zero appearances. Here in Bremer County, it’s the norm and it’s not going anywhere.