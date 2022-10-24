While the topic of fan behavior at high school events has really been pushed recently, it seems that it just isn’t working and fans are getting nastier as the seasons come to a close.
I was hoping I wouldn’t have to revisit this topic, but a recent event at a Tripoli football game I was covering has made me uncomfortable.
As the game went on, there were missed calls, but hey, that’s the game, get over it, and the verbal abuse to the refs got louder.
Expletives were being hurled towards the refs, people were telling them they should be fired and that they were doing an awful job (paraphrasing, of course).
I have heard refs get yelled at throughout my time covering the area high schools but never have I heard the fans yell at the opposing players the way these fans did.
I go back to Mike Gundy, head coach of Oklahoma State’s football team, and his press conference rant 10 years ago. In it, Gundy tells the reporters to come after him, and not the players because he is a grown man and the players are just kids.
I didn’t quite understand this his rant then, but I do now. The kids haven’t been yelled at by strangers for things they do in a game but the coaches most likely have. As one of the opposing players was running off the field, a spectator yelled out to the player and hurled expletives towards the opposing player.
What was said is really getting under my skin because like I said, it is just a game, move on.
In the heat of the momen, things get said that people don’t mean but come on, it is a kid playing a game they love, don’t yell at them just because they beat your team.
We are taught from the time we start school to treat everyone with respect no matter what.
The Golden Rule has been lost on fans and spectators and it is a shame because the trickle down effect has been catastrophic.