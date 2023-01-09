It must have been rivalry week for two area teams to start the 2023 portion of the season.
On Tuesday, I got to see Denver take on rival Wapsie Valley in the first game after the break for both teams. The game started off as a complete shock to me, honestly, with Denver taking a 20-5 lead after the first quarter.
The Cyclone lead was as much as 21 throughout the second quarter, but the Warriors never gave up. That is what I love about rivalry games the most. The effort is almost always 100% throughout the entire game.
Coming back and winning after being down 21 points against any team is special and can be a turning point in the season, but doing it against a rival team can light a different spark that could lead to the final days of the state tournament.
Mason Harter raising his hands after icing the game with free throws took me back to my playing days and how special it was to win a highly intense rivalry game.
The Go-Hawks had a tough game against Decorah to end its first week back. Almost instantly, Cole Marsh and the Frazell brothers made it known that they were not messing around and rained down three pointers throughout the game.
Emotions naturally got high as the game was coming to a close and I saw multiple technical fouls get assessed and that was eventually the turning point in the game, giving the Go-Hawks the win.
I got to talk to Marsh after the game and I asked him to explain what playing in a rivalry game like this meant.
“It’s just a kind of mentality,” Marsh said. “Playing Decorah the last eight years I know those guys and they know who we are and we just love to play each other.”