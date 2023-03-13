Spring has spru-, wait, just kidding. We still have snow on the ground.
The snow fall from this last week ended a blissful period of beautiful weather and sunshine and it also made practicing outside a little more difficult for the area squads.
With today (Monday) being the first day of the high school soccer season, it is looking like there could be two area teams heading down to Des Moines in the final days of the season.
The lady Cyclones will be returning literally their entire roster from 2022 and they were only a game away from punching their ticket to the state tournament a year ago.
Looking closer to home at W-SR, the girls team lost two of their three leading goal scorers, but they bring in experience that can’t be taught after making it to the state finals for the past four seasons. This is an experienced squad that may see some early season trouble, but I think they will figure it out come tournament time.
Golfers will have to wait at least another week to make it outside and that is a tough feeling after 50 degree weather for over a week.
Theres nothing like hitting the links when it’s 35 degrees and windy along with some drizzling rain. So that scenario begs the question, why doesn’t golf happen in the summer?
Iowa high school baseball does it right with the season happening in the summer. Why not switch golf as well? There would be no meets cancelled due to the cold weather, 4A already golfs in the fall and golf hits its peak time during the summer. Make the switch.
Track and field will run in anything I have found out. Those kids are built different for sure. With the indoor season already started, the track and field athletes are starting to find their footing in hopefully a quest for some state titles down in Des Moines by the end of the year.