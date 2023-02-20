There was a lot of blood, there was a lot of sweat and even some tears.
Yes, even wrestlers cry.
This past weekend was an amazing opportunity to get next to the mat for one of Iowa’s biggest events on the high school stage.
When I first walked on to the floor of Wells Fargo Arena, my first instinct was to look up and around and admire the quality of the venue that I would be spending the next four days at.
The first two days saw some great wrestling from the area and also some surprises.
I watched low seeded wrestlers make their mark with deep tournament runs.
I saw possibly the greatest Iowa wrestler of all time, Ben Kueter, dominate his opponents in ways that I didn’t even think was possible.
And I also saw careers and seasons end.
That was probably the toughest part of this last weekend. Every senior knows that the state tournament marks the end to a very important chapter of their lives and they have to wrestle their best with that thought looming.
I’m going to highlight a few of the “best” stories that I saw and covered this last weekend.
Gutsiest performance
Wrestling offers a chance at proving you’re stronger in both body and mind. McCrae Hagarty of Waverly-Shell Rock proved he has an iron-clad mind and will power this weekend.
In the quarterfinals, Hagarty reinjured his shoulder, but would battle it out for a decision victory.
The win advanced Hagarty to the semifinals and that was when he showed what he was really made of.
During the semifinals, he continued to battle through the injury and had to call an injury timeout multiple times throughout the match.
It was ultimately too much pain for Hagarty, but he put out a winning performance during his run towards another state title.
Brotherly love
Nashua-Plainfield’s Jayden and Garrett Rinken had one of the cooler stories I covered this state tournament.
The two brothers came into state ranked number one at their respective weights and they ended the tournament with a state title each.
It was the final opportunity for the Rinken’s to win a state title in the same year with Garrett closing out his high school career.
After the wins, both brothers talked about how the other helped out their wrestling from the time they were little kids wrestling in the basement.
Best Go-Hawk of all time
The Go-Hawks have had some outstanding wrestlers come through the hallowed wrestling room in the last decade and possibly the best of them all saw their career end this weekend.
Ryder Block closed out his high school career with the only thing he knew.
A win.
Three state titles. 159 wins. Just one loss.
Block possess a rare set of having the skill to be the best, while also having one of the best work ethics that the coaches have ever seen.
While I don’t have much else to go off of besides this season, in this humble sportswriter's opinion, Block is the best Go-Hawk to ever grace the mat.
Another team title
Four in five years.
Two in one season.
Eight traditional titles since 2005.
Eric Whitcome has built an absolute juggernaut of a program that really doesn’t show any signs of slowing down.
There were four finalists for W-SR and they had the team title locked up Saturday morning.
It’s hard for me to wrap my mind around a team being so dominant for so long. It’s almost more shocking for them to not win it at this point. Saying that, state titles are always special and after finishing third a year ago, the Go-Hawks are back on top.
Northeast Iowa
Northeast Iowa swept the team titles with Don Bosco winning 1A...again, Osage winning 2A...again and W-SR winning 3A...again.
N-P also threw their hat in the ring with a third place finish in a stacked 1A tournament.
I’m not sure how this little section of the state has been able to produce so many champions, both individually and as a team, but man is it exciting to see the area succeed.
While the 2022-2023 wrestling season is over, this one was one of my most formative seasons and I can’t wait for next year.