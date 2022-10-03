This past Saturday, the Go-Hawks hosted their annual Steve Johnson invite that saw runners come in from Minnesota, Iowa and Wisconsin.
The event saw nearly 800 varsity runners alone with many personal records being shattered. The races had to be split between two sections with the smaller schools racing first in the late morning.
The winning time in the first varsity race for the boys was separated by less than a second with a runner from South Tama beating out a runner from Kasson, Minn with a sub-16 minute 5K time.
The top-five finishers from the girls race all broke either personal or season records with the winner finishing nearly 30 seconds ahead of second place.
The second section of varsity races saw both Waverly-Shell Rock and Denver race. Manny Putz from Onalaska, Wis. finished the race in under 15 minutes to win. I couldn’t imagine running over three miles in that time. He averaged under a five minute mile time over the 3.1 miles. In high school, I never ran under a six minute mile so keeping that pace is just out of my scope of thought.
W-SR had three seniors run for their final time at home as well with Caleb Hoins, Caden Kueker and Marshall Meyer running. Hoins broke his personal record with a time just over 17 minutes to place 70th.
The quality of runners at this event was unfathomable to me. I never watched a cross country event in high school so seeing the large amount of people there cheering on the runners was a pleasant surprise for me to see.