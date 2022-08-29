As I make my rounds to different schools and sports, one thing remains constant: these student sections are game changers.
It isn’t just a fall sport thing either, it extends to all seasons of athletics and they are all the same, loud and proud for their hometown team.
As a someone who played in all sports in high school, I never got the chance to be a part of the rowdy student section that rattles the opponent with their loud cheering and chants.
This fall, my first experience with a student section came at the Denver Cyclone volleyball quad this last Tuesday. It started off a little slow but after football practice was over with, they filed in and found their seats among the other students.
The Cyclones were facing two top-ranked teams in their respective classes and as Denver pulled away for set wins, the crowd was getting louder and louder.
I do believe that a great student section can make a difference. If your peers are there cheering louder than everyone else, it can instill an advantage over the away team.
Waverly-Shell Rock’s football game against Waukon was my first football game in Waverly. The student section made their presence known very early on, getting excited with the marching band as they played different songs.
Standing just a mere 20 feet away from them on the field sent chills down my spine all night. The excitement emitted from that section moved its way down the stands as the Go-Hawks extended their lead throughout the game.
The crazy part was that it wasn’t just the high school students. The junior high stands were just as loud, if not louder, than everyone else throughout the entire game.
It is a tradition that if done right, can be there for years and provide wonderful support for the home team. If done wrong though, it can give a bad reputation to all the towns that they play.
I think that the area schools are definitely doing it right.