Through the Lens: Summer playoffs are here

The fourth and final installment of the playoff season for the Iowa 2021-2022 school year are here in the form of baseball and softball.
Teams are playing their final warm-up games and making the final tweaks needed to make a deep playoff run in July. Some teams are still trying to fight out a conference championship if it hasn’t been decided yet.
Playoff baseball and softball can be some of the most exciting action in all of sports. Realistically, any team has a shot of getting hot at the right time and winning.
The beauty and downfall of single-elimination tournaments is that if one person is having a bad game, especially in baseball/softball, it can spell trouble for a team with state title hopes.
This late spring/summer season went by in the blink of an eye for me. I am sure that it did for the players as well.
For many athletes in the area and Iowa, these next couple of weeks will be the final thing that they do in their high school career. I am sure that it will be a bittersweet moment for the athletes, parents and coaches alike.
A good playoff run can set up a program for years of success. Good playoff success shows the younger kids on the team that going to state and getting a send off from the town is possible.
Finally, playoffs really show who on the team can handle the pressure of high stakes, do-or-die situations. Some will thrive, others will fold and that is just the name of the game. And thats exactly what it is. A game. So go out, have fun and enjoy the experiences.