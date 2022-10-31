Hollywood would struggle to write a better script.
Denver vs. Grundy Center had all the tools to make a great match. The Cyclones had beaten the Spartans three times this season. A trip to Coralville was on the line. Denver was out to prove it is one of the best teams in the state.
The first set really set the tone for the rest of the night. With the score tied at 22-22, Denver’s best player, Kayla Knowles, exited the game with a shoulder injury. Everyone was at the edge of their seats wondering if the Cyclones would be without its star for the rest of the night.
A la Willis Reed in the 1972 finals, Ed Reed in 2001, Klay Thompson in the 2019 finals, Curt Schilling in the 2004 ALCS and Michael Jordan in game five of the 1995 finals, Knowles returned to the court just four points later with the game tied at 24-24.
The crowd rose with applause and chants could be heard all throughout Union High School, “Kayla, Kayla, Kayla!” Knowles immediatly made an impact by rising up and killed the ball with her usual gusto to put Denver ahead 25-24.
Denver went on to win set one, 26-24, but fell in set two 25-19 as the Spartans led wire-to-wire.
After the Cyclones fell behind 18-9 in set three, all hope seemed to be lost. Denver took a timeout and stormed back to take a 25-24 lead. Who else but Houston volleyball commit Kayla Knowles to end the third set with a kill to put Denver ahead 2-1 in the match.
Countless hours of time in the gym, weight room and in the books led to this moment. The Cyclones were just 25 points away from returning to the state tournament for the third year in-a-row.
Adjustments were made. The focus was up. The trip to Coralville was secured. Mayhem ensued. Denver’s bench rushed the floor and a dogpile started right in front of the net.
It has been awhile since I have felt excitement like that involving a sporting event. While there have been amazing volleyball games that I have covered this season, this game had the drama, the comebacks and ultimately the triumph of the home team winning.
If the state tournament is anything like Wednesday night, the state is in for a real treat.