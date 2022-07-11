Through the Lens: The dogs days of summer

The dog days of summer are upon us. That brings the heat and humidity that makes going outside uncomfortable.
Unfortunately for the local athletes, that means having to play baseball and softball in pants and catchers gear in 110 degree heat indexes.
Last Tuesday, that is exactly what the W-SR baseball team had to go through. While I was just sitting in the stands reporting, I felt copious amounts of sweat drip down my back. I couldn’t imagine what they were going through!
That is the only downside to the summer sports that I can think of honestly, the heat and awful humidity that plagues the Midwest.
Thinking back to my time as a high school athlete, there were many a days that I played baseball in 90 degree plus weather then had to go play summer basketball in a non-air conditioned gym. I do not miss those days at all.
Area athletes are, for lack of a better term here, just built different. They didn’t seem to be impacted by the heat at all, bar a couple of plays that the ball just slipped.
As the seasons wind down, there are still a couple of teams still alive in W-SR’s baseball and Clarksville’s softball teams.
The exciting portion of the season is here, and that means that the season, and the summer, is almost over.
It has been a whirlwind of a month or so with games nearly everyday. But I honestly can’t complain one bit, I love watching good baseball and recently, good softball.
Hopefully the weather holds out and stays somewhat cool for the last two weeks of the season so that everyone can enjoy their final games of the year.