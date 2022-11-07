If there is one thing I don’t like about this job, it is the end of a sports season.
If there is one thing I don’t like about this job, it is the end of a sports season.
After Waverly-Shell Rock’s loss to North Scott on Friday night, the area’s fall season is officially over and now we look on to the winter season.
When the clock at Go-Hawk Stadium hit triple zeros, I knew the toughest part of my job was about to start. I needed to get interviews after a heartbreaking, season-ending loss.
Watching the athletes and coaches alike break down into tears was difficult for me to watch. I was brought back to my time as an athlete and what it was like to have a season end. Spoiler alert, it isn’t easy.
It wasn’t just that way for the football teams either. I have watched soccer, track and field, baseball, softball, volleyball, etc. seasons end throughout my time here, and it never gets easier.
These athletes have put their blood, sweat and tears in the sport. While I wasn’t there for the hard parts, I understood what work went into it talking with them afterwards. The seasons ending hurt me as well, as I feel a part of the team by covering them all year and seeing them grow from game one to the last game.
I think it is a testament to the communities that they allow me the opportunity to cover their athletes the way that I do. I appreciate all the athletes in this past fall season as they all gave their best effort every night and I wish them good luck in their future seasons and endeavors.
Sports Editor
