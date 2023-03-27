Iowa is unique. There’s no professional sports team, but it is surrounded by states that have pro sports teams so every fan is a free agent that is free to pick whomever they want to root for.
For me, I bleed Minnesota professional sports.
From as far back as I can remember, I have rooted for the Twins, Vikings, Timberwolves and the Wild. From going to Twins games when I was a toddler, to watching the Minneapolis Miracle on TV, I’m a Minnesota homer through and through.
For all the good times though, there are 1,000 that I can easily point to that broke my heart.
The Twins haven’t won a playoff game since...*checks notes* 2003. I was 3-years old at that time. It’s been almost 20 years since the last playoff win and that includes an 18 game losing streak amid seven playoff appearances. That’s just the playoffs, don’t get me started on the regular season. Byron Buxton can’t stay healthy, Minnesota was the third choice for Carlos Correa and our pitching staff has been abysmal in recent years.
Now the Vikings. Theres an old saying in Minnesota, I’m sure other states use it too, but people always joke that they want the Vikings as their pallbearers so they can let them down one last time.
We are over four decades removed from the famed ‘Purple People Eaters’, but things have looked up in recent years.
Watching Brett Favre throw the last second interception in the NFC Championship game in 2009 will forever be with me. I still stand that that was the purple and gold’s best shot at the Lombardi.
Then strolls along 2017. The Minneapolis Miracle happens and we have all the momentum. Then Nick Foles strolls in and leads the Eagles to their first championship. I can’t be too mad about it, but it still stings. This past season had some hope, but a first round playoff exit put us back at square one.
Now we get to the reason why I am writing this column today. The Timberwolves. I’m too young to remember Kevin Garnett and the teams that he led to deep playoff runs, but my hope has been creeping back slowly but surely.
Chris Finch has been the head coach for three years now and he has led the Wolves to the playoffs once and it is looking like he is going to lead them there again this year.
He is currently second in Timberwolves history in wins. He has 99 at the time of writing. 99! That means only one coach in Wolves history has hit over 100 career wins and that was the late and great Flip Saunders.
Poverty franchise. That’s all that I have to say about the Wolves. Nothing but pain and whenever there seems like a glimmer of hope, a la Jimmy Butler, D’Angelo Russell, Kevin Garnett, poof traded three years later for picks that don’t translate into talent.
The Wild have seen great regular season success, but it’s been just that. Regular season. No Stanley Cup finals for them, but with Kirill Kaprizov leading them, maybe just maybe, we could raise the cup.