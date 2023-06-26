Golf is hard.
It’s really hard when the weather doesn’t cooperate for 27 holes across two days.
The Waverly City Open is a two-day tournament with the best golfers in Waverly competing and I decided to throw my hat in the ring this season with limited expectations for myself in the proposed 36-hole stroke play event.
It had been nearly two years since I actually played in a golf tournament due to an injury last summer, but I was healthy this year and more comfortable on the course.
On day one, the tournament was held at Prairie Links Golf and Country Club and I had the 10 a.m. tee time. I was signed up with three of the best high school golfers from Waverly-Shell Rock and I was nervous.
This was the first time that I had any extended interaction with the athletes that I cover throughout the year outside of their sports.
I had nothing to worry about though, those kids are top-class on the field and off of it. They were playing lights out all day and were making shots that I could only dream of.
As the area knows, inclimate weather decided to roll in through the weekend and boy was it not fun to play in those conditions.
My group had made it through about four shots on the first hole before the first weather delay that pushed back the golf about two-and-a-half hours.
After the brief delay where I turned off my mind and turned on TikTok, I returned to my four-footer up the hill that broke to the right, and I missed it. Just blew it way by the hole and I was in for a five.
It was a sign of things to come over the following eight holes where I made the turn at a wonderful plus 14, 50. Not bad, but a nine on hole nine really made me cringe.
On the back nine, I made a couple of nice shots, but nothing to turn heads and I made it just two holes in before the first day was cancelled.
Coming back on Sunday to play 18 holes at the municipal course, I was just hoping to not finish in last place.
Through the first five holes of the day, I was level par through the worst of the weather. Ironic, I know.
Then the wheels started to fall off. And quick.
I’ll spare you the gory details, but I limped in off the front nine with a nine.
I was able to play bogey golf on the back-nine, but the dismal weather paired with the exhaustion of playing more golf this last week than the last 18 months combined made for some tough golf on the eyes.
Hacking it around is probably the best way to describe how I played over the final two holes as I carded a 10 and a seven where I was nearly on the first tee box on hole 18 (nearly 100 yards to the right of the green).
These golf courses are tough man, and if the weather isn’t there? Forget about it.
Anyways, congrats to the winner, Matt Mummelthei for two great rounds of golf.
I will be back next year.