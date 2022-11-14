It is no question that Waverly is one of the top wrestling towns in not only Iowa, but also maybe the nation.
It isn’t by happenstance that this happened either. Hard work beats talent when talent doesn’t work hard. I noticed how deep the Waverly-Shell Rock wrestling tradition is at the signing day at W-SR High School recently.
When Ryder Block and McCrae Hagarty both singed to wrestle at their respective colleges, there were about 10 kids there to watch them. After each wrestler had pictures done with their families, they both invited the kids to get a picture with them.
This small act could make the world of difference to those kids. When I was in high school, without realizing it I was someone that the younger athletes looked up to and I have no doubt that it is the same at W-SR.
The kids get to see the fruits of the labor that the wrestlers have put in and will strive to do the same thing. This is where the tradition happens. When the culture extends all the way down to the youth level, the young wrestlers get taught the basics of what needs to happen to make a winning program.
This summer, I had the opportunity to watch a little bit of the Waverly Area Wrestling Club camp that head coach Eric Whitcome put together. I saw all the hard work those wrestlers were putting in during the off season and that hard work ethic will translate to the wrestlers’ high school careers.