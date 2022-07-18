Through the Lens: W-SR's storied history

Having gone to Wartburg I had heard about the great wrestling teams that have come through the halls of Waverly-Shell Rock, but it is much deeper than that.
As I embark on a journey to document and interview key players from championship teams throughout the years, I realize that they all have built on from one another.
Starting way back in 1944 with the boy’s basketball team, I had the privilege to sit down and talk with Harlan Platte, a member of the team and a World War II veteran, and hear his story from that season.
As I sat in his house and listened to the memories flow from his mouth, I was both shocked and amazed at the detail that he still remembered everything in. While in his mid-90’s, he remembered nearly everything about the season.
I have recently talked to the 1975 and 1980 cross country teams as well. The 1980 team is very intriguing to me in a twisted sort of way in that tragedy seems to follow nearly every member of the team.
The most well known member of the team, Dan Huston, was the top runner and went on to run at Wartburg after he completed his time at W-SR.
After law school, he was murdered in a carjacking on the east coast in the early 1990’s. All members of that team that I have talked to were extremely shocked and all said the same thing: he would have been the best at whatever he was planning on doing.
Joel Alexander was another member of the team that has died in the recent years. Joel died to cancer and it was a shock to the members that I have talked to as well.
Mike Zrostlik was a long time military man that was in the Pentagon during the 9/11 attacks but fortunately survived to tell his story.
There was an interesting tidbit about that as well, there was a citizen of Waverly on the plane that hit the Pentagon that was friends with Mike.
The 1980 team is the most recent that I have talked to but there are 26 more state championship winning teams that I still need to talk to. That includes finding newspaper articles, gathering pictures and editing everything together.
This is a monumental project that I am chomping at the bit to really start grinding but with the support of the school, the community and the staff here at Waverly Newspapers, I think that this could be something that could be shown for generations.