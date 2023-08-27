Get those fax machines ready because just like Michael Jordan in 1995, I'm back.
It's been a while since I've written a column and covered some high school sports, so getting back into the groove of the fall season is a welcomed sight for me and the community I'm sure.
After a four-day anniversary vacation in Galena, Illinois last week, my first day back was also the first day of the high school football season where I covered Waverly-Shell Rock against Cedar Rapids Xavier.
While things didn't go the Go-Hawks' way on Friday night, I don't think it is reason to sound the alarm and panic about the rest of the season.
Xavier very well may be the best team in the state and they should be primed for another run at a state championship.
W-SR did show flashes of what may come in future games and I think they will be alright.
While yes they did make mistakes, every team does, they are fixable mistakes. Things that can be improved on as the season goes. And they are just plain young. There is no better way to get better than getting thrown into the fire that is varsity football.
Both newcomers and grizzled varsity veterans had good a good game last week so I'm going to talk about some things that I noticed on the sidelines.
As the pregame clock starting to tick towards zero, I could see and feel some nervous energy on the sideline. As I stood near the end of the line of players, I noticed starting quarterback Wesley Hubbard searching for something. It turns out, he lost his mouthguard just moments before his first varsity start.
It's a good little chuckle when you look back at it, but in the moment I understood the feeling of losing something right before a game starts, I forgot my pants before a playoff game in high school, but Wesley stayed cool as a cucumber.
While the Go-Hawk offense lacks some of the explosive pieces that they had last year, Wesley can extend plays with his legs and when he hits the open field, he makes the defenders miss. This will be a good extension for W-SR.
Benny Ramker could be one of the most experienced receivers on the team this year as a senior and on Friday, he showed why he could be receiver number one this season.
The shifty 5'9" senior is a true gadget player for the black and gold, a la Tayvon Austin for the West Virginia Mountaineers in the early 2010's. They used him on sweeps, bubble screens, punt returns and on defense. There were a few end arounds that he made three plus people miss and he also turned a five-yard loss into a five-yard gain. Look out for him to make some huge plays this season.
Cole Marsh looked good at receiver with a couple of catches. His long frame didn't result in any touchdowns, but Cole and Wesley looked smooth on the fade routes in the endzone. Just some early season things that will get smoother as they do do more reps.
The next two weeks will be a grind against North Scott and Bondurrant-Farrar, both of whom are ranked in the top-10, but being battled tested in non-district matchups will be beneficial for all.