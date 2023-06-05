This last week was a whirlwind from start to finish.
It all started on Sunday, May 28. I was excited about the extra day off and I was trying to figure out what me and my wife would be doing for it.
Then my dog got sick and all plans really went out the window. We went through Monday to see if his stomach would ease by itself, but that was not the case.
Tuesday comes and he hasn’t kept any food down for the past 48 hours and we are worried. We took him to the vet to get some x-rays done and we learned that he had eaten something he wasn’t supposed to and it was blocking his system.
Fast forward another 24 hours and his blockage still hasn’t left his system. We took him back to the vet, which by the way he loved going to the vet which is odd, and he spent the day there. Surgery was now on the table and my wife and I were extremely worried about our first dog.
By that night, he was getting more energetic and he finally passed the blockage almost 72 hours later and he has been doing great ever since.
Then comes the next few days on the baseball diamond.
I was able to watch a couple of exciting games in Janesville and Denver, with both teams almost losing their large leads, but holding on for the win.
For the Wildcats, they were able to hold off Saint Ansgar in a thriller that saw the Saints battle back on their final out to lose by just one run.
On Wednesday, I was able to go out and watch the Cyclones in action for the first time this year. They are a very young team, but they hold a lot of talent. Against South Hardin, they were able to hold on for their first win of the season by holding on to their one run lead.
Oh yeah, there was also the state soccer tournament this last weekend in Des Moines. While I wasn’t able to attend the match on Wednesday against North Polk in person, I was able to watch the live stream.
On Friday, I headed down to Des Moines and watched the Go-Hawks come away with a thrilling 1-0 victory over Pella on a penalty kick to advance to their fifth straight finals game.
After that game, I was able to book it back to Waverly to see the baseball team dismantle the Cadets.
In game one, it was over early with the team scoring 12 runs in the first and following that up with a 13-run second inning. It was truly an offensive clinic for the Go-Hawks.
Between games, I was able to see former head coach Casey Klunder be honored by the W-SR Baseball Club for all his dedication.
I wasn’t here while Casey was head coach, but I was able to talk to him after the ceremony and the Wartburg baseball team is in good hands with him and the city of Waverly’s baseball programs are in good hands for sure.
While the championship game for the soccer team didn’t go the black and gold’s way, they played soccer the way they knew how to: With a ton of heart.
Nearly 600 miles in two days was definitely worth it to cover that team. Congrats and good luck the rest of the way.