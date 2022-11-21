With the winter sports preview starting to take shape, I am excited to get going on my winter sports coverage.
The winter season can bring a lot of mixed emotions. From dreariness caused by the early sunsets, excitement for the holidays like Thanksgiving and Christmas and eager anticipation for the winter sports that are happening.
I call back to my time as a basketball player in high school going to games in the dark and coming back in the dark on a cold bus with all my teammates. Honestly, those were some of the best memories that I have as an athlete in high school.
Balls are bouncing in the gym, wrestling practice is happening and pins are being knocked down at area bowling alleys. I am excited to see the level of talent displayed in all sports for every town that Waverly Newspapers covers.
I am most excited/nervous for the wrestling meets. I know that wrestling is the biggest winter sport in Iowa and with the addition of sanctioned girls wrestling, it got even bigger. Growing up playing basketball, I never wrestled a day in my life and never went to any high school matches either.
Getting the opportunity to watch so many Division I talents on the wrestling mats should make for some good watching and stories as well.
Good luck to the area athletes competing this winter and make sure to stay safe on the slick, snowy roads.