With the Nebraska volleyball team playing in front of over 90,000 Cornhusker fans this last week, it has really brought women’s athletics to the front of every major sports page.
While I didn’t watch the match live, I was able to see a lot of clips of it on Twitter (I can’t call it X, I just can’t). The atmosphere seemed like some of the best that would rival some football stadiums. This is good for women’s athletics, at all levels.
One tweet that caught my eye was seeing a young girl watch this spectacle with star-struck eyes. This opened my eyes to the possibilities that this will bring in the future.
Even looking at the home state of Iowa, the Iowa women’s basketball team will be doing something similar with their opening scrimmage with the Crossover at Kinnick here in October. After a national championship runner-up season, the Hawkeyes sold over 30,000 tickets and plan on breaking the attendance record for women’s college basketball when it happens.
My favorite part of starting this job is that I get to follow all sports for a living. It’s great. What’s even better is seeing some of the biggest stars in the country being women athletes. From Livvy Dunne for LSU gymnastics to Angel Reese and Hailey Van Lith on the basketball team, Caitlyn Clark for the hometown Hawkeyes and Paige Bueckers over at UCONN, women’s sports have finally hit the main stage.
Looking closer to home at the high school level, with the sanctioning of girls wrestling, it just offers another opportunity for these tremendous athletes to show what they can do.
Some of my favorite events to cover this last school year involved girls sports. High level soccer matches, state wrestling, North Iowa Cedar League volleyball and the atmosphere of state softball, these girls are the real deal.
I am hoping that these events will push women’s athletics at all levels to another stratosphere that makes it seem common for 90,000 people to pack a stadium to watch them play.