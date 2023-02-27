Has it really already been a year?
Looking back at it, yes, yes it has.
Feb. 24, 2022 will be a day that I will always remember when I look back at my personal history of being a journalist. That was the first time that I was published in a newspaper outside of Wartburg’s.
I had no idea what was coming next and the experiences that would come with it.
When I strolled in to the Waverly Newspapers building during that February week last year, I was just a young journalist looking for my start.
I got it and much more.
Since then, I have attended six state tournaments, seen four team champions and multiple individual champions.
My writing has grown, my professional skills have grown, I have grown.
The relationships that I have built with the athletes and coaches in the area towns will be with me until I retire. All the people that I have met through this job I hope are people that I continue to stay in touch with no matter where I go next.
My professional life isn’t the only thing that has grown in the last year though. I have grown as a person and as a husband.
Early on, I struggled with balancing being a full-time sports reporter and being a husband to my wife, Jenna.
Through trials and tribulations, I have learned what it’s like to be a husband while also being a full-time employee, because keep in mind, I was married for eight months at that point and I was a college student for that entire time. The best piece of advice that I have gotten to keep my work/life balance in check is work to live, don’t live to work.
There aren’t enough words to describe how thankful I am to Jenna for all the late nights she spends alone while I am out covering games.
Finally, I just want to say thank you to the area schools, especially Waverly-Shell Rock, Denver and Janesville for trusting me to cover your athletes and their stories. The kids understand how special their communities are and that is a perspective that I take into my own writing. I will be forever thankful for the community support that I receive, no matter where I’m at covering games.