Night of Wonder

WAVERLY, IA- The 76th annual Wartburg College Christmas with Wartburg performance, “Night of Wonder,” will showcase the talents of more than 300 student musicians through music, art and word at concerts Dec. 2-4 in West Des Moines and Waverly.

Tickets sales begin Tuesday, Nov. 1, for shows Saturday, Dec. 3, at 3 and 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, Dec. 4, at 3 p.m. in Wartburg College’s Neumann Auditorium, as well as a performance Friday, Dec. 2, at 7:30 p.m. at Lutheran Church of Hope in West Des Moines.