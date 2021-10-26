Wartburg College will celebrate the 75th anniversary of its premier holiday concert, Christmas with Wartburg, with concerts Dec. 3-5, in West Des Moines and Waverly.
Tickets sales begin Monday, Oct. 25, for shows at 3 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4 and at 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 4 in Wartburg College’s Neumann Auditorium, as well as a performance at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 3 at Lutheran Church of Hope in West Des Moines.
This year’s production, “All Creation Sings,” was designed and will be directed by Lee Nelson, Wartburg’s Patricia R. Zahn Chair in Choral Conducting.
Eight Wartburg musical groups will perform: the Wartburg Choir, Wind Ensemble, Castle Singers, Ritterchor (bass clef ensemble), St. Elizabeth Chorale (a treble clef ensemble), Kantorei (a liturgical choir), the Handbell Choir and Kammerstreicher (a chamber orchestra).
Nelson will direct the Wartburg Choir and Ritterchor. Craig Hancock, professor of music and director of bands, will direct the Wind Ensemble. Nicki Toliver, associate director of choral activities, will conduct the Castle Singers and St. Elizabeth Chorale. Karen Black, cantor and college organist, will play the organ and lead Kantorei. Rebecca Nederhiser, visiting assistant professor of music, will direct Kammerstreicher.
Illuminating the concert will be a new mural designed by Chris Knudson, a 2001 Wartburg graduate and the college’s director of marketing and communication.
This year’s production is made possible, in part, through the support of Sukup Manufacturing.
Tickets are $21 for all Waverly performances and $23 for the West Des Moines performance. A dinner will be offered at 5 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday in Waverly for an additional cost. Concert and reception tickets can be purchased online at www.wartburg.edu/christmas, from 10 a.m. to noon weekdays at the ticket office in Saemann Student Center or by calling 319-352-8691 during ticket office hours.