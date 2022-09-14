WAVERLY, IA — Tai Verdes, who found fame on TikTok during the pandemic, will headline a concert in Wartburg College’s Levick Arena on Saturday, Oct. 8.
Doors will open at 7 p.m., with Running Lights taking the stage at 8 p.m. Verdes will begin at 9 p.m. Public tickets are available for $20 each at www.wartburg.edu/large-event. The concert is sponsored by Entertainment ToKnight, a student-run organization that brings social, cultural and educational opportunities to the college.
Verdes was working at a Verizon store when he started his ascent to No. 1 on Billboard’s Emerging Artist chart. His debut album, “TV,” included several of last year’s viral hits, including “Stuck in the Middle” and “A-O-K.”
He kicked off 2022 with two new singles, “Last dAy oN EaRTh” and “sheluvme,” in anticipation of his sophomore studio album, “HDTV,” which will be out in September.
Running Lights, a pop trio from New York City, has amassed a significant YouTube following since forming in 2015. In 2018, the group signed with IDAP Music and then packed NYC’s Gramercy Theatre for a show celebrating their debut single, “Speechless.” The brothers also have worked with independent artists and major label acts like Akon, Sean Kingston and The Night Game.