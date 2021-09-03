Timothy John “Andy” Anderson, 60, of Lake Delhi, entered into eternal rest on September 1, 2021, following a sudden illness. Tim’s undeniable zest for life has left all who knew him with a stunned, broken heart.
Tim was born on October 2, 1960, in Waverly, Iowa, to Jack and Pat (Carpenter) Anderson.
Tim was preceded in death by his parents, Jack and Pat Anderson, his in-laws, Ted and Donna Wolfe, niece, Sarah Wolfe and dear friends Mace Hershberger and Mark McFarland.
He is survived by the love of his life, Karen, his children Jeremy Sands (Tina Waggoner), Justin (Meghan Ferol) Sands, Lindsey (Jon) Gapinski and Mike (Lindsey) Anderson; his grandchildren, August and Finlee Sands, Ray, Eddie, and Annie Gapinski, and Brooks and Jayli Anderson; his siblings Julie Anderson, Jane (Steve) Schwartz, and Tom (Donita) Anderson; in-laws: Becky (Keith) Krapfl, Tom (Linda) Wolfe, Peg (Rick) Parsons, Ellen (Nick) Hillebrand, Kris (Pat) Thielen, a multitude of nephews and nieces, cousins, aunts and uncles, and a gigantic circle of friends.
Visitation will be 2-9 p.m. on Monday, September 6 at Kramer Funeral Home in Dyersville. The funeral service will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, September 7, at St. John’s Catholic Church in Delhi with visitation 90 minutes prior at the church. Graveside services will follow at St. Paul’s Catholic Cemetery in Worthington with a luncheon following at the St. Paul’s Community Center also in Worthington. For the health of the family, masks are required at all public venues.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Tim’s name to Aiming For a Cure by visiting www.aimingforacure.com.
Kramer Funeral Home in Dyersville is assisting the family and information is available at www.kramerfuneral.com. Online condolences and memorials may be sent to Kramer Funeral Home, 750 12th Ave SW, Dyersville, IA 52040.