Timothy Lee Morrill, age 67, of Waverly, Iowa, passed away on Wednesday, October 19, 2022, at his home.
Tim was born on May 31, 1955, in Waverly, Iowa, the son of James and Edith (Fisher) Morrill. He was raised in Waverly and graduated from Waverly-Shell Rock High School in 1973. After high school and prior to moving to Florida, Tim worked in partnership with his brothers at 3T Company. Tim then worked building and inspecting boats for C and C Manufacturing in Panama City, Florida, US Marine in Tallahassee, Florida, and Seminole Marine in Georgia.
Tim enjoyed reading, golfing, listening to music, lawn care, and woodworking. He also liked watching old westerns, Andy Griffith, Last Man Standing and football. Tim was a lifelong Dallas Cowboys fan.
Tim’s memory is honored by two children, Sandra Morrill and Shane Morrill (Candice Kilgore) both of Tallahassee, Florida; four grandchildren, Gabriel Morrill, Triston Gerrell, Jaxon Morrill and Sydney Kilgore; great-grandson, Raylon Morrill; a brother, Tom (Karen) Morrill of Racine, Wisconsin; two sisters-in-law, Lois Morrill of Waverly and Patti Morrill of Janesville; many nieces and nephews; and good friend Cal Corson. He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Tina Sorenson; and three brothers, Ted, Terry, and Toby Morrill.
Graveside services will be held on Saturday, November 26, at Harlington Cemetery in Waverly at 1 p.m. There will then be a celebration of his life at the Waverly Area Veterans Post at 3 p.m. Memorials may be directed to his family and online condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com. Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly is assisting the family with arrangements 319-352-1187.