Timothy Lee Morrill, age 67, of Waverly, Iowa, passed away on Wednesday, October 19, 2022, at his home.

Tim was born on May 31, 1955, in Waverly, Iowa, the son of James and Edith (Fisher) Morrill. He was raised in Waverly and graduated from Waverly-Shell Rock High School in 1973. After high school and prior to moving to Florida, Tim worked in partnership with his brothers at 3T Company. Tim then worked building and inspecting boats for C and C Manufacturing in Panama City, Florida, US Marine in Tallahassee, Florida, and Seminole Marine in Georgia.