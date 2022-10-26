Timothy Todd Miller, 58, previously from Oran and Cedar Falls, Iowa, passed away at his home on October 23, 2022.
A Celebratory Gathering will be held on Saturday, October 29, 2022, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly. There will be a Celebration of Life Time of Sharing at 1 p.m. Burial will follow at 2 p.m. in Greenwood Cemetery, Cedar Falls, with a Bell Ceremony provided by the Buchanan County Honor Guard. Memorials may be directed to Tim’s family for later designation and online condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com. Another way to honor Tim’s memory would be to become an organ donor. Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly is assisting the family. 319-352-1187