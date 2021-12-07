The Clarksville Public Library is excited to be holding its 20th Annual Tiny Tree display during its Holiday Open House Week.
The open house will be held Monday, Dec. 6 to Saturday, Dec. 11, during regular business hours: Monday and Wednesday 10 a.m.-6 p.m.; Tuesday and Thursday 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; Friday 10 a.m.-4 p.m.; and Saturday 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
Over 65 tiny trees line the bookshelves, ranging in all shapes and sizes. Over the last twenty years, this fun and festive tradition has brought in almost 1,000 tiny, decorated trees with traditional Christmas and winter decorations, homemade ornaments, individuals’ hobbies, careers, and favorite sports teams.
Make the short drive to the Clarksville Public Library from Monday, Dec. 6 to Saturday, Dec. 11 to admire the beautiful and creative trees.