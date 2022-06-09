Titan Anthony Manning, infant, of Janesville, Iowa, died Saturday, June 4, 2022, at Unity Point Allen Memorial Hospital in Waterloo.
Visitation will be held on Friday, June 10, from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly, Iowa. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, June 11, at United Methodist Church in Janesville, Iowa. Burial will follow at Oakland Cemetery rural Janesville. In Lieu of flowers memorials may be directed to Titan’s family for later designation. Online condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com. 319-352-1187